Hut 8 Mining (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
HUT stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.
About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)
Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hut 8 Mining (HUT)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.