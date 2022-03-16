Hut 8 Mining (HUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HUT stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.73 million and a P/E ratio of 11.45. Hut 8 Mining has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $16.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 100.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

