HYCON (HYC) Market Cap Hits $499,089.35

HYCON (HYC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 16th. In the last week, HYCON has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. HYCON has a market cap of $499,089.35 and approximately $130,955.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001734 BTC.
- VITE (VITE) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Obyte (GBYTE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00047930 BTC.
- Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
HYCON Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “
Buying and Selling HYCON
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HYCON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
