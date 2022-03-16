Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) Given a €595.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €595.00 ($653.85) target price on Hypoport (ETR:HYQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HYQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €270.00 ($296.70) target price on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €500.00 ($549.45) price objective on shares of Hypoport in a research report on Tuesday.

HYQ opened at €343.00 ($376.92) on Tuesday. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €324.40 ($356.48) and a 52-week high of €612.00 ($672.53). The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of €397.40 and a 200 day moving average of €487.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.02.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

