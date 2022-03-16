HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 261.99% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.
NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
