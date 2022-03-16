HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Maxim Group from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 261.99% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of HyreCar from $16.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:HYRE opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.81. HyreCar has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HyreCar by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,631,000 after purchasing an additional 372,956 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in HyreCar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after acquiring an additional 21,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in HyreCar in the second quarter worth about $13,494,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 362,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 135,306 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in HyreCar by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 113,216 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HyreCar, Inc engages in the operation of a peer-to-peer car-sharing marketplace. Its services allow car owners to rent their idle cars to ridesharing service drivers. The company was founded by Anshu Bansal and Abhishek Arora in September 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

