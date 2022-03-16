Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $33.13

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.13 and last traded at $33.13, with a volume of 245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

Get Hyster-Yale Materials Handling alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.56 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($6.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.09). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.95%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -12.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after buying an additional 216,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,500,000 after buying an additional 146,869 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 26.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 689,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,662,000 after buying an additional 143,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 166.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 102,861 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.