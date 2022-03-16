IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

In other news, Senior Officer Benjamin Richard Little sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$82,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,041.41. Also, Senior Officer Peter Gordon Stothart acquired 22,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$4.28 per share, with a total value of C$94,403.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,875,611.56.

IMG stock opened at C$4.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.52.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

