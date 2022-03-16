IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,659 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,030 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 493.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after buying an additional 12,358,857 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after buying an additional 6,862,615 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after buying an additional 3,492,076 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 289.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after buying an additional 1,330,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,129 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 266 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.17, for a total transaction of $25,581.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MU traded up $5.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,771,035. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.54.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

