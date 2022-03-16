IBM Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 14,001 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $615,243,000 after buying an additional 5,929,545 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its position in TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $646,397,000 after buying an additional 3,510,236 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 156.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after buying an additional 2,577,744 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $518,925,000 after buying an additional 2,262,657 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $98.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.54. 8,267,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,906,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.92 and a twelve month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

