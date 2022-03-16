IBM Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,663 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,536 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Autodesk by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 109.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADSK. OTR Global cut shares of Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Autodesk from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded up $12.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,431,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,897,932. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.05. The company has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a PE ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.29 and a 1 year high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

