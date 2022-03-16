IBM Retirement Fund Sells 15,600 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IBM Retirement Fund cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 250.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,933,095 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $130,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,331 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 7.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,853,204 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,345,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after buying an additional 989,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after buying an additional 837,735 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.02. 924,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,593,467. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.72. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $47.85 and a 1 year high of $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $7,680,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 112,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $10,442,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 276,318 shares of company stock valued at $23,660,545 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COP shares. StockNews.com downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.09.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

