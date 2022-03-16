IBM Retirement Fund Sells 4,883 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IBM Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,534,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,411,309,000 after buying an additional 354,130 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after acquiring an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after acquiring an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,468,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $963,297,000 after buying an additional 131,539 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.88.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $153.97. 67,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,249,391. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.47 and a 12-month high of $168.04. The stock has a market cap of $63.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 53.49%.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

