ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.87 Billion

Brokerages forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) will announce $1.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.78 billion and the highest is $1.93 billion. ICON Public reported sales of $858.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 117.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $7.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR traded up $4.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.32. 900,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,115. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.70, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.65 and its 200-day moving average is $267.85. ICON Public has a one year low of $178.27 and a one year high of $313.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 156.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 950 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

