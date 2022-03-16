Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 307 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,542.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,143 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.80, for a total transaction of $333,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 17,436 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.67, for a total transaction of $5,033,250.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,975 shares of company stock worth $11,791,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRL traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $268.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,953. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.95. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.30 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $905.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services, Discovery and Safety Assessment, and Manufacturing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.