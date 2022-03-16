Icon Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 119.4% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.11. 65,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,813. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.37 and a 12 month high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total transaction of $862,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,121 shares of company stock worth $5,532,992. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $216.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.86.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

