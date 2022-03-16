Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.04. The company had a trading volume of 239,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,101,357. The company has a market capitalization of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $52.44 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.37.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.19.

U.S. Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

