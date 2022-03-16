Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.26. 368,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,154,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.48. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $97.62 and a 12 month high of $145.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

