Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,473 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,473 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,333,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,392,662. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $55.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

