Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,308 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,308 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.59. 917,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,295,242. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.45 and a 200 day moving average of $49.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.12 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

