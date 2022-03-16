Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.32 and last traded at $14.50. Approximately 2,047 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 114,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Icosavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.07.

In related news, insider Cassia Cearley sold 10,000 shares of Icosavax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Icosavax by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Icosavax in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Icosavax by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Icosavax by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Icosavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICVX)

Icosavax Inc is a biopharmaceutical company which focuses on life-threatening respiratory diseases. The company’s virus-like particle platform technology involved in developing vaccines against infectious diseases. Icosavax Inc is based in SEATTLE.

