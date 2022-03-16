Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) will release its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Ideal Power to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.96.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.
About Ideal Power (Get Rating)
Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.
