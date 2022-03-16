Ideal Power (IPWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Rating) will release its Q4 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect Ideal Power to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:IPWR opened at $7.81 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $18.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.18. The firm has a market cap of $46.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.96.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IPWR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Ideal Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ideal Power stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ideal Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:IPWR Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,597 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Ideal Power worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power, Inc engages in the development of power converter solutions for photovoltaic generation, grid-storage and electrified vehicle charging. Its products include solar inverters, bi-directional battery, electric vehicle chargers, photovoltaic inverters and battery converters. The firm has developed the patented Power Packet Switching Architecture power conversion technology.

