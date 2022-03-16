IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.85.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IDYA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.43.

About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.