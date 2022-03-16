IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 103.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.
NASDAQ:IDYA opened at $11.89 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market cap of $457.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDYA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 82.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 404.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 194.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
About IDEAYA Biosciences (Get Rating)
IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA)
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.