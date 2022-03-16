Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $573,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,477,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 205,518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 795,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 196,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals by 120.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 325,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 178,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDRA traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company had a trading volume of 61,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.52.

About Idera Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the clinical development, and commercialization of drug candidates for both oncology and rare disease indications. The company was founded by Paul C. Zamecnik, Sudhir A. Agrawal, and James B. Wyngaarden on May 25, 1989 and is headquartered in Exton, PA.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.