IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 31.4% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
IDBA stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.43. 1,944 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The firm has a market cap of $221.34 million and a P/E ratio of -3.82.
IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.
IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.
