IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.