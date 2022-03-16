IFP Advisors Inc Acquires New Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 10,541 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.
Shares of NASDAQ:FTXL opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.54. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $83.10.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Rating).
