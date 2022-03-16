IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) by 13,896.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in United States Natural Gas Fund were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 388.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,112,000 after acquiring an additional 736,328 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 687,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,599,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 162,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,359,000.

UNG stock opened at $16.21 on Wednesday. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04.

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

