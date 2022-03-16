IFP Advisors Inc Increases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 714 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 74.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,746,000 after buying an additional 307,505 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 155.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the second quarter valued at about $1,230,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 41.5% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 112,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 33,060 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.86 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.14.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

