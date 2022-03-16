IFP Advisors Inc Sells 24,830 Shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,830 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crexendo were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CXDO. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.69 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.43. Crexendo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CXDO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Crexendo in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

