IFP Advisors Inc Sells 522 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Beyond Meat by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Beyond Meat by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 65.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Beyond Meat from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.42.

BYND stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.61. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.74 and a 1 year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.14.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

