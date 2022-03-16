IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IGG. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

In other IG Group news, insider June Felix acquired 6,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, for a total transaction of £49,994.72 ($65,012.64). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of IG Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,139.14).

Shares of LON IGG traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 789 ($10.26). The stock had a trading volume of 2,497,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 788.84 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 808.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of £3.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12. IG Group has a 12-month low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 960 ($12.48).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.44%.

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

