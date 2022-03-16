IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.
Shares of IMRA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 132,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66. IMARA has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.04.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IMARA by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in IMARA by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IMARA by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
IMARA Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.
