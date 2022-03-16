IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

Shares of IMRA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.58. The company had a trading volume of 132,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,809. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.66. IMARA has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of IMARA from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IMARA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of IMARA in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IMARA from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In other news, Director David M. Mott bought 50,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $65,517.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 14 New sold 20,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $46,652.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 145,247 shares of company stock worth $203,648 and sold 264,763 shares worth $580,946. 39.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMRA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMARA by 2,122.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 843,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 805,786 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in IMARA by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 439,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 165,300 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in IMARA by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 290,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 156,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IMARA by 33.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 106,705 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in IMARA by 197.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 68,940 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

IMARA Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, an oral, once-a-day therapeutic that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

