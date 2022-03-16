Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Immuneering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.35). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.71) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Immuneering from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.52. Immuneering has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $33.99.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMRX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $911,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,472,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Immuneering in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.75% of the company’s stock.

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

