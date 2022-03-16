Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.
IMBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Friday, November 19th.
OTCMKTS:IMBBY traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $20.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,984. Imperial Brands has a 1-year low of $19.62 and a 1-year high of $25.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.08.
About Imperial Brands
Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.
