Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.
IMBBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imperial Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 19th.
Shares of IMBBY stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.68. The stock had a trading volume of 213,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,984. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Imperial Brands has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $25.16.
Imperial Brands Company Profile
Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.
