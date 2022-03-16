Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Imperial Oil stock opened at $42.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $47.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Rating ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.13). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 32.1% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 358,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after buying an additional 87,152 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,031 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,157,000 after purchasing an additional 58,941 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 587,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,546,000 after purchasing an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the third quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 30.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 413,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,554,000 after purchasing an additional 96,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

