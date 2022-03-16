Independence (NYSE:IHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $57.43.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,630,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Independence by 20.9% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 607,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,135,000 after purchasing an additional 104,918 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,614,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Independence by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,810,000 after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independence during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,413,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

