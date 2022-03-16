Independence (NYSE:IHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independence (NYSE:IHC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:IHC opened at $57.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.47 million, a PE ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.79. Independence has a 12 month low of $36.99 and a 12 month high of $57.43.
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Independence’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Independence’s payout ratio is currently 1.68%.
About Independence (Get Rating)
Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Independence (IHC)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.