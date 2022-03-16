Independent Money System Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (IMS)

Independent Money System (IMS) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 16th. Independent Money System has a total market capitalization of $8,873.80 and approximately $16.00 worth of Independent Money System was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Independent Money System has traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar. One Independent Money System coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,293.54 or 1.79799999 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000059 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00012999 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ICOBID (ICOB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MiloCoin (MILO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

PLNcoin (PLNC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Independent Money System Profile

Independent Money System (IMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Independent Money System’s total supply is 5,368,934 coins. Independent Money System’s official Twitter account is @IMScrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Independent Money System’s official website is independentmoneysystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Independent Money System is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, which is also used in Litecoin. “

Independent Money System Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Independent Money System directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Independent Money System should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Independent Money System using one of the exchanges listed above.

