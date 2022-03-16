Infinya (OTCMKTS:HAIPF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $76.67

Infinya Ltd (OTCMKTS:HAIPF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $76.67 and last traded at $82.00, with a volume of 1207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.81.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day moving average is $71.78.

Infinya Company Profile

Infinya Ltd, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells writing and printing paper, packaging paper, cardboard and corrugated boards, and recycled paper products in Israel and internationally. It provides collection and recycling services for wastepaper, cardboard and plastic waste, electronic waste, and other recyclable materials; and offers cardboard packaging solutions for the food, cosmetics, pharmaceutics, textile, high-tech, games, plastic, and metal products.

