Informa plc (LON:INF) Receives GBX 656.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 656.60 ($8.54).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Informa from GBX 560 ($7.28) to GBX 568 ($7.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.43) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.65) target price on shares of Informa in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 489 ($6.36) per share, with a total value of £48,900 ($63,589.08).

Shares of INF stock opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 459.80 ($5.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 628 ($8.17). The company has a market cap of £8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -23.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 565.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 540.21.

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

