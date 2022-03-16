Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.07

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,123.27.
In other Inghams Group news, insider Helen Nash purchased 24,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.01 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of A$74,915.89 ($53,896.32).
Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. It offers chicken and turkey products; and stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries. The company was founded in 1918 and is based in North Ryde, Australia.
