Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Holdings Boosted by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN – Get Rating) by 369.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 434,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,127 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January accounts for about 7.6% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Compass Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $14,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KJAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 54.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 116,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the third quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1,366.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:KJAN opened at $30.31 on Wednesday. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $32.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

