Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) COO Purchases $765,721.20 in Stock

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) COO James Harkness acquired 38,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.65 per share, with a total value of $765,721.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NOTV stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.15. 17,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,461. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.84. The company has a market cap of $563.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.05.
Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.08 million during the quarter. Inotiv had a negative net margin of 49.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inotiv, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NOTV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Inotiv from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Inotiv from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.
Inotiv Company Profile (Get Rating)
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Research Services and Research Products. The Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
