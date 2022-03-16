Insider Buying: Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC) Insider Purchases 357,142 Shares of Stock

Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC – Get Rating) insider Neil Longstaff purchased 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.95 ($14,388.45).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.

Get Beston Global Food alerts:

About Beston Global Food (Get Rating)

Beston Global Food Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of food and beverage products in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Dairy, Meat, Other, and International Other. The company owns dairy farms that offer milk, cheese, and other dairy related products; harvests, processes, packages, and distributes live, chilled, and frozen seafood; and produces and processes meat products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beston Global Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beston Global Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.