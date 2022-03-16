Insider Buying: Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC) Insider Purchases 357,142 Shares of Stock

Beston Global Food Company Limited (ASX:BFC – Get Rating) insider Neil Longstaff purchased 357,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of A$19,999.95 ($14,388.45).
The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.07.
About Beston Global Food (Get Rating)
Read More
- Coupa Software Hits Bottom But What Comes Next?
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Beston Global Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beston Global Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.