Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Buys 500 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00.

EXLS opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. ExlService had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

