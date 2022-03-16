Insider Buying: ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) EVP Buys 500 Shares of Stock

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Narasimha Kini also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of ExlService stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00.
EXLS opened at $131.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.78 and a 1-year high of $146.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.56.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Cowen upgraded ExlService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.20.
About ExlService (Get Rating)
ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.
