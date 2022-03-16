Insider Buying: Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT) Insider Purchases 9,034 Shares of Stock

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) insider Ryan Schulke bought 9,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $15,719.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Schulke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Ryan Schulke acquired 10,966 shares of Fluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $21,164.38.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.81 on Wednesday. Fluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $6.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $142.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 2.78.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Fluent had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluent, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fluent by 48.9% during the third quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,944,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after buying an additional 967,275 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 831.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 281,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 251,200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 86.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 419,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 194,587 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 50.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 548,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 23.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 910,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 170,199 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying.

