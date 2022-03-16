Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Buys 75,000 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, for a total transaction of $152,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ML stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 1,254,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,537. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $3.01. MoneyLion Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $11.34.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ML. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,878,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,328,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,260,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,529,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in MoneyLion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,546,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MoneyLion Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

