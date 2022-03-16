Insider Buying: Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Insider Purchases 28 Shares of Stock

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) insider Lucy Tilley bought 28 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,115 ($14.50) per share, for a total transaction of £312.20 ($405.98).

Lucy Tilley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Lucy Tilley bought 20 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($18.66) per share, for a total transaction of £287 ($373.21).

Shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock opened at GBX 1,100 ($14.30) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,263.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,320.06. The company has a market cap of £585.26 million and a P/E ratio of 36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 952.93 ($12.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,500 ($19.51).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

