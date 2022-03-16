Insider Buying: Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Director Buys 72,075 Shares of Stock

Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 72,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 8,443 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $242,736.25.

On Monday, March 7th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 123,760 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.56 per share, for a total transaction of $3,287,065.60.

On Thursday, February 24th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 125,762 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.46 per share, for a total transaction of $3,579,186.52.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 97,711 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,740,793.55.

On Friday, February 18th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 41,952 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,209,056.64.

On Friday, February 4th, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 14,868 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $427,455.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 192,417 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 16,059 shares of Qualtrics International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $465,389.82.

XM opened at $27.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.34. Qualtrics International Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.72 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Qualtrics International ( NYSE:XM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Qualtrics International by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

About Qualtrics International (Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.