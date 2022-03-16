Insider Buying: Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) EVP Acquires 3,400 Shares of Stock

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) EVP John Travis Kelley purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $20,434.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of TH stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.26. 1,114,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,649. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.40. The company has a market cap of $535.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.95.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.85.
Target Hospitality Company Profile (Get Rating)
Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.
