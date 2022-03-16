Insider Buying: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of USFD opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.
US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on US Foods (USFD)
- 4 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Defensive Mid Caps to March Into This March
- 3 Attractive Value Stocks to Buy Now
- GoodRx Stock is a Potential Buy the Dip Opportunity
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.