Insider Buying: US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Director Acquires 6,000 Shares of Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.57 per share, with a total value of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of USFD opened at $35.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $42.10.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. US Foods’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000.

USFD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.64.

US Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.