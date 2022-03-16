Insider Selling: Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) insider Richard J. Mark sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total transaction of $305,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AEE opened at $88.46 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $77.55 and a 12 month high of $90.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Ameren by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.57.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

